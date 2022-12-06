TFRD: Man found dead in West Toledo

Birthday Club
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A man was found dead at the scene of a shooting in West Toledo, Monday evening.

According to the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department, crews responded to a report of a person shot in the 800 block of Underwood Ave. just around 7 p.m.

TFRD found an adult male at the residence with fatal injuries. TPD detectives later confirmed that the victim was shot multiples time within the residence. TPD did not provide any further details regarding the victim.

