Toledo City Council, former mayors to discuss crime reduction efforts

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Several former mayors of the City of Toledo plan to attend a city council meeting on Tuesday to address public safety.

Former mayors Donna Owens, Carty Finkbeiner, and Michael Bell will be at the Public Safety & Criminal Justice Reform Committee meeting held in the council chambers at One Government Center in Toledo Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m. Committee Chairman and Council President Matt Cherry and Committee Vice Chairman Councilman John Hobbs III are holding the meeting to discuss violence in Toledo.

The former mayors, along with State Senator Paula Hicks-Hudson, are part of the Coalition for Peaceful Toledo Neighborhoods. According to organizers, the coalition seeks to address crime through community engagement, building partnerships, and reinstating community policing and the city’s block watch program.

You can watch the meeting live at the link here.

