Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Toledo City Council, former mayors to discuss crime reduction efforts

Before council’s move to fire Jaksetic on Tuesday, State Auditor Keith Faber’s office told...
Before council’s move to fire Jaksetic on Tuesday, State Auditor Keith Faber’s office told 13abc its Special Investigation Unit is “aware of the situation and looking into it.” The office couldn’t provide additional information at this time.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Several former mayors of the City of Toledo plan to attend a city council meeting on Tuesday to address public safety.

Former mayors Donna Owens, Carty Finkbeiner, and Michael Bell will be at the Public Safety & Criminal Justice Reform Committee meeting held in the council chambers at One Government Center in Toledo Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m. Committee Chairman and Council President Matt Cherry and Committee Vice Chairman Councilman John Hobbs III are holding the meeting to discuss violence in Toledo.

The former mayors, along with State Senator Paula Hicks-Hudson, are part of the Coalition for Peaceful Toledo Neighborhoods. According to organizers, the coalition seeks to address crime through community engagement, building partnerships, and reinstating community policing and the city’s block watch program.

You can watch the meeting live at the link here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amrhein was heading northbound when he drove his 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee off the left side of...
Well-known car dealership owner dies in crash on I-75
On Dec. 2, the Diocese of Toledo was contacted by Lucas County Children Services regarding an...
Christ the King principal placed on leave amid allegations
Students in a Texas school district are being encouraged to wear pink to pay tribute to...
Community reels after girl’s killing; FedEx driver charged
A spokesman for the Auditor’s office told 13abc Monday morning there is an active investigation...
State Auditor’s office investigating city of Perrysburg
Landlords gifts their tenants free rent for the month of December
Landlords gifts their tenants free rent for the month of December

Latest News

A water main break on Galena St. flooded the north side neighborhood Monday morning. Galena St....
Galena St. water main break aid to be discussed at Wednesday Water Commission
The game will take place on Dec. 11 at 12 p.m. at the Huntington Center.
Battle of the Badges hits the ice this weekend
Rance Rogers captures an image of cubs in Tanzania
Former Toledo-area photographer captures stunning wildlife photos in Tanzania
Someone stole Jeffrey Heft's Santa props, including his chair, his suit, and a restored sleigh...
Someone stole from Santa and he needs your help to track down his stuff