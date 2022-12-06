Toledo Hemp Center, area businesses collecting socks for Toledo homeless

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Hemp Center and other area businesses are teaming up to collect socks for the Toledo homeless.

Toledo Hemp Center says the “Sock it to the homeless problem” sock collection drive will help the area homeless keep their feet warm during the cold months.

The sock collection started on Nov. 1 and will continue through the winter months with Dec. 18 through Jan. 22 being designated as distribution dates. Organizers say on the designated distribution dates, socks will be collected from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and then delivered to the homeless directly.

To achieve this, Toledo Hemp Center has teamed up with 419 Cares who set up in downtown Toledo at Green Space Park at 1904 Madison and distributes items to help the homeless and those less fortunate on a weekly basis.

“Working with 419 Cares will allow us to get the items collected directly to those in need,” said Kevin Spitler, owner of Toledo Hemp Center.

Toledo Hemp Center is also working with the Christmas Crux 2022 benefit as a designated site for a toy tollection. Organizers say collected toys will benefit the children at the Toledo Children’s Hospital and continue until Dec. 23.

