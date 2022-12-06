Birthday Club
Toledo woman indicted after allegedly stabbing victim, holding second victim hostage

Michelle McIntire, 48, was indicted for felonious assault and kidnapping.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman was indicted Tuesday for allegedly kidnapping two victims, stabbing the first and holding the second hostage last month.

According to a criminal complaint, on the morning of Nov. 24, McIntire stabbed a female victim with a box cutter at a home on the 1800 block of Evansdale Ave. Shortly after, McIntire grabbed a second female victim and refused to let her leave.

Police say when they arrived at the home, they saw McIntire with her arm around the victim’s neck, holding a knife to her throat.

