Toledo woman indicted after allegedly stabbing victim, holding second victim hostage

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman was indicted Tuesday for allegedly kidnapping two victims, stabbing the first and holding the second hostage last month.

Michelle McIntire, 48, was indicted for felonious assault and kidnapping.

According to a criminal complaint, on the morning of Nov. 24, McIntire stabbed a female victim with a box cutter at a home on the 1800 block of Evansdale Ave. Shortly after, McIntire grabbed a second female victim and refused to let her leave.

Police say when they arrived at the home, they saw McIntire with her arm around the victim’s neck, holding a knife to her throat.

