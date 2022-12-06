TPD investigating fatal shooting of 55-year-old man

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for suspects in a Toledo homicide after finding a body Tuesday morning.

According to a news release from TPD, officers responded to a call for a deceased person and found 55-year-old Phonesavanh Viengmany at Woodruff and Hawthorne in Toledo just before 8:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. Police say he had suffered from at least one gunshot wound and officials pronounced him dead at the scene. TPD is investigating the death as a homicide.

Police had not made an arrest in connection to the case as of early Tuesday afternoon. Those with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details as we learn more.

