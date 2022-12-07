12/7: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Morning fog led to plenty of school closings/delays, and the mist has been slow to clear east. Overcast skies will remain the order of the next few days, with Friday still on track to roll in a rain/snow mix. Any snow accumulations would be slushy and mostly on grassy/elevated surfaces, as we won’t even touch the freezing mark until at least Monday morning. Just ahead of that, Sunday could deliver another wintry mix as well, with highs leveling off near 40F for several days.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.