12/7: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Fog clearing east; rain/snow mix Friday
The fog is clearing, but the clouds remain... and we're still eyeing that rain/snow mix Friday. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Morning fog led to plenty of school closings/delays, and the mist has been slow to clear east. Overcast skies will remain the order of the next few days, with Friday still on track to roll in a rain/snow mix. Any snow accumulations would be slushy and mostly on grassy/elevated surfaces, as we won’t even touch the freezing mark until at least Monday morning. Just ahead of that, Sunday could deliver another wintry mix as well, with highs leveling off near 40F for several days.

