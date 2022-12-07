Birthday Club
December 7th Weather Forecast

Cloudy Week, Rain & Melting Snow Friday
By Ross Ellet
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fog will slowly fade east of Toledo this morning, otherwise it will be mostly cloudy with a high in the upper 40s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a high in the low to middle 40s. Rain is likely on Friday. Wet snowflakes may mix in late in the afternoon especially northwest of Toledo. Sticking snow is unlikely as temperatures will be in the upper 30s to around 40. There is another chance of a light rain/snow mix on Sunday. Rain is still likely next week, but that system is slowing down. Rain is now most likely Tuesday night and Wednesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

