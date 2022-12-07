Findlay Forward: what you need to know about the city’s new planning process

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Findlay has grown quite a bit over the past few decades, and the city’s government wants to continue that growth. That’s why it has introduced a new plan called Findlay Forward.

“It’s really a process of the city evaluating what do we want to look like in the next 5, 10 and 20 years, and how do we get there?” says Findlay’s mayor Christina Muryn.

Findlay Forward is a huge project, but the main goal is continuing the growth in the city.

“Creating an environment that businesses thrive in, creating connectivity among our parks and recreation and trails, or just doing simple things like making sure our law enforcement and fire departments continue to have the resources they need,” says the mayor.

Findlay has seen a lot of growth over the past few decades. Many local businesses now call Findlay home including coffee shop Coffee Amici. The shop’s owner, John Calvelage, says he likes the direction Findlay is going in and enjoys owning a business in the city.

“We love the growth. We hope it continues. Findlay has been a top micropolitan city for seven or eight years now, and I think they’re focused on trying to make that continue,” says Calvelage.

Citizens all throughout Findlay are encouraged to let city government know what they believe can be improved upon. Mayor Muryn says she wants to be able to make citizens’ goals a reality.

“We want to hear from them, their feedback, to make sure that we are continuing in the right direction,” says the mayor. “Our goal with is that it’s something we can tie back to and say we are executing upon what the citizens said they want us to focus on.”

The next step in the process is getting feedback through December 15th. Then the mayor hopes to finalize and start executing Findlay Forward early next year.

You can provide feedback and learn more information on Findlay Forward’s website.

