Grand Jury indicts Toledo man after he sets house on fire, threatens officer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Grand Jury indicted a Toledo man on Wednesday who allegedly threatened an officer and set a house on fire.

Amadeo Carter, of Toledo, was indicted for two counts of aggravated arson and one count of aggravated menacing.

According to court documents, on Nov. 30, Carter set the back door and porch of a house on the 1000 block of Miami St. on fire using an accelerant. Officers say that same day, Carter also threatened to shoot and kill an officer, and the officer’s family, while in custody at the Central Station.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.