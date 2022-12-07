Birthday Club
GRAPHIC: Dog survives after being shot through head with arrow

GRAPHIC: A man in Texas is grateful his dog is still alive after he found him with an arrow through his head. (KSAT, Ben Gomez/photos)
By John Paul Barajas
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEDINA COUNTY, Texas (KSAT) - A man in Texas is grateful his dog is still alive after he found him with an arrow through his head.

“I just looked at him and I said, ‘My God.’ It was a lot of adrenaline. Like I said, I rushed and got bolt cutters, cut it and got him in the truck,” Ben Gomez said.

There was no time to panic when he found his 2-year-old dog, Boomer, had an arrow going through his head but was still standing on all fours.

Gomez, who did not want to go on camera, recalled rushing to get his dog to the vet.

“It’s amazing that he’s here. You see the arrow in his head, and you’re saying we’re going to have to put him down,” he said.

That most likely would have been the case if the arrow hit Boomer’s brain but it didn’t. X-ray photos show how close the arrow had gotten.

“It hit above his cranial right above his eye, broke it into his naval cavity and up underneath ear lobe,” Gomez said.

Two days after having the arrow removed and being stitched up, Boomer is moving fine and ready to play with his sister.

“Man’s best friend,” Gomez said.

As for how this happened, he said Boomer has wandered off and chased neighborhood cats. He thinks someone got fed up and tried to kill his dog.

“Well, I don’t see nobody with target practice or a target somewhere,” he said.

Gomez said he thinks he knows who did it but can’t prove it.

In the meantime, Gomez said he filed a report with the Medina County Sheriff’s Office and plans to fence his yard.

However, he’s worried things could escalate.

“It could happen to a person,” he said. “If that much anger is in a person to do that to a dog, they can do it to anything.”

Copyright 2022 KSAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

