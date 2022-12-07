Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Lidl recalls advent calendar due to salmonella

Lidl is asking customers to return the product to the store for a full refund.
Lidl is asking customers to return the product to the store for a full refund.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The grocery chain Lidl has issued a voluntary recall of one of its candy calendars due to possible salmonella contamination.

The 8.4-ounce packages of Favorina advent calendars say “premium chocolate with a creamy filling” on the front.

The affected units were available at Lidl locations between Oct. 12 and Dec. 5, and have a use-by year of 2023.

All units have been removed from store shelves.

Lidl is asking customers to return the product to the store for a full refund.

The company found the issue during routine testing and said it has not gotten any reports of illnesses linked to the product.

Symptoms of salmonella infection include diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. The infection can sometimes be fatal in young children and the elderly.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amrhein was heading northbound when he drove his 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee off the left side of...
Well-known car dealership owner dies in crash on I-75
TPD
TPD investigating fatal shooting of 55-year-old man
On Dec. 2, the Diocese of Toledo was contacted by Lucas County Children Services regarding an...
Christ the King principal placed on leave amid allegations
According to the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department, crews responded to a report of a person...
Coroner: Man shot and killed in West Toledo Monday night suffered 12 gunshot wounds
Denny Amrhein was a partner at Grogan’s Towne and Charlie’s Dodge, and he supported many local...
Remembering a local man who sold a lot of cars and changed plenty of lives along the way

Latest News

Joyce Defauw will finally wear her cap and gown when she officially crosses the stage at...
90-year-old great-grandmother to graduate college after starting classes 70 years ago
The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say
On Dec. 6, the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a student bringing a...
Old Fort High School student arrested after bringing gun to school
Joyce Defauw will finally wear her cap and gown when she officially crosses the stage at...
90-year-old great-grandmother to graduate after starting classes 70 years ago
Two Moore County, N.C., residents discuss the difficulties presented by a lengthy power outage.
Residents share how they're dealing with lengthy power outage