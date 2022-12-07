Lucas County Democratic Party accept applications for Toledo City Council At-Large

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Lucas County Democratic Party is accepting applications to fill an upcoming position for Toledo City Council At-Large.

According to a statement released by the Lucas County Democratic Party, the position will be vacated by District 43 State Representative-Elect Michele Grim.

Applications will be accepted through Dec. 30.

To apply, click here.

