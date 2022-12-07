Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Lucas County Democratic Party accept applications for Toledo City Council At-Large

Over 120 apply for open Toledo City Council seats
Over 120 apply for open Toledo City Council seats
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Lucas County Democratic Party is accepting applications to fill an upcoming position for Toledo City Council At-Large.

According to a statement released by the Lucas County Democratic Party, the position will be vacated by District 43 State Representative-Elect Michele Grim.

Applications will be accepted through Dec. 30.

To apply, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amrhein was heading northbound when he drove his 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee off the left side of...
Well-known car dealership owner dies in crash on I-75
On Dec. 2, the Diocese of Toledo was contacted by Lucas County Children Services regarding an...
Christ the King principal placed on leave amid allegations
Students in a Texas school district are being encouraged to wear pink to pay tribute to...
Community reels after girl’s killing; FedEx driver charged
A spokesman for the Auditor’s office told 13abc Monday morning there is an active investigation...
State Auditor’s office investigating city of Perrysburg
Landlords gifts their tenants free rent for the month of December
Landlords gifts their tenants free rent for the month of December

Latest News

A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.
Toledo pastor sentenced to probation following accusation of pulling a gun on his wife
The city of Findlay has a plan to continue its growth
Findlay Forward: what you need to know about the city’s new planning process
The city of Toledo kicked off its Snow Angels program to ensure elderly residents and residents...
Toledo kicks off its Snow Angels program
Denny Amrhein was a partner at Grogan’s Towne and Charlie’s Dodge, and he supported many local...
Remembering Denny Amrhein