Lucas County Democratic Party accept applications for Toledo City Council At-Large
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Lucas County Democratic Party is accepting applications to fill an upcoming position for Toledo City Council At-Large.
According to a statement released by the Lucas County Democratic Party, the position will be vacated by District 43 State Representative-Elect Michele Grim.
Applications will be accepted through Dec. 30.
