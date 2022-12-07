Lucas County making moves to prepare for possible new jail location

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County is taking steps for “Plan B” as it tries to come up with a site for the new county jail.

Tuesday the county made plans to move its Facilities Department, leaving that spot open for a new jail. That as we get closer to a decision that we could see next month.

County leaders say they are now officially down to two sites for a new jail. The Facilities Department behind Juvenile Court has the momentum right now but the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department location idea isn’t dead yet.

The delays in replacing the Lucas County jail with a new one are actually costing Lucas County money, lots of it.

“We know that there’s at least, a minimum $100,000 a month we’re losing in cost and time and materials every time we don’t move forward,” said Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken.

Plans to replace it have landed on several locations over the last half decade. The most recent and favored spot was the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department on North Erie street which would have needed a new home.

“We worked for a very long time on the Health Department site. It hasn’t moved as quickly as we needed it to move. There are lots of parties involved,” said Gerken.

“Plan B” is the county’s Facilities Department on Canton Street behind Juvenile Court. Tuesday morning county official finalized a deal to purchase warehouse space on Washington street near Indiana avenue to move the Facilities Department there. Which means the facilities spot is open for the jail.

Commissioner Gerken says the county owns most of the parcels there so site control is easier. He says in January the county is expecting a new report and a new landing spot is expected by then.

“We’ve been through jail sites so many times that I’m not making any predictions until we start in the ground,” said Gerken.

Gerken isn’t taking the Health Department idea off the table just yet but with that property he mentions the work of coordinating not only the county, but Toledo’s mayor, Toledo’s city council, then the Health Department has its own board.

