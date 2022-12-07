Birthday Club
Fugitive arrested on murder charge in death of 10-year-old Toledo girl

Toledo Police said Wednesday that officers have arrested Byron Cleveland, 19, after executing a search warrant in the 2800 block of Winstead.
Toledo Police said Wednesday that officers have arrested Byron Cleveland, 19, after executing a search warrant in the 2800 block of Winstead.(Lucas County Corrections Center)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police have arrested another suspect wanted in connection to the drive-by shooting death of a 10-year-old Toledo girl.

Toledo Police said Wednesday that officers have arrested Byron Cleveland, 19, after executing a search warrant in the 2800 block of Winstead.

Cleveland is facing a murder charge in connection to the shooting death of 10-year-old Damia Ezell in February.

According to TPD, on Feb. 12, Ezell was in a vehicle with her uncle, Kenneth White, 24, traveling on Collingwood near Delaware Avenue when a car pulled up and shot at White’s vehicle. White was injured and Ezell died from her injuries.

Cleveland is the last of three suspects to be taken into custody for the death of Ezell.

All three suspects were indicted on Sept. 13, 2022 but at the time, only Dearryl Cornelious and Carmanetta Wilson were in custody. Wilson’s bond was set at $75,000 and Cornelious’ bond was set at $1,675,000 at no ten percent.

Cornelious and Cleveland are facing multiple charges including aggravated murder, attempt to commit aggravated murder, two counts of felonious assault, participating in a criminal gang and discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

Wilson is facing separate charges including two counts of obstructing justice.

This is a breaking news story. Check back shortly for more details.

Damia Ezell
Damia Ezell

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

