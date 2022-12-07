Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Man charged with murder after body found in basement wrapped in plastic

Cuyahoga County resident facing a murder charge after police say a body was found inside a...
Cuyahoga County resident facing a murder charge after police say a body was found inside a home's basement.(WOIO)
By Julia Bingel and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - A 40-year-old Ohio man is facing several charges after police say a body was found in the basement of his home.

WOIO reports Paul Addicott II has been charged with murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence, offenses against a human corpse, and cruelty against companion animals.

According to authorities, the charges stem from an incident on Nov. 16 when a man’s body was found wrapped in plastic inside Addicott’s home in Cuyahoga County.

Parma Police Department Lt. Daniel Ciryak said officers initially responded to the house that day for a domestic incident where Addicott was arrested after a woman was sent to the hospital.

Later that day, police said a family member went to the home to remove guns for safekeeping and discovered the body in the basement.

That family member called police and officers returned to the home, along with the Cuyahoga County medical examiner.

Authorities identified the body as 30-year-old Ryan Krebs. He died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the medical examiner. Police said Krebs was reported missing on Aug. 25.

According to court documents, Krebs was murdered on Aug. 1.

On Tuesday, Addicott pleaded not guilty at his arraignment. The 40-year-old is currently being held on a $1 million bond at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.

Paul Addicott II is facing a murder charge after police say a body was found inside his home's...
Paul Addicott II is facing a murder charge after police say a body was found inside his home's basement.(Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amrhein was heading northbound when he drove his 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee off the left side of...
Well-known car dealership owner dies in crash on I-75
Nabil Ebraheim
UTMC department chair under investigation
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
TPD
TPD investigating fatal shooting of 55-year-old man
According to the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department, crews responded to a report of a person...
Coroner: Man shot and killed in West Toledo Monday night suffered 12 gunshot wounds

Latest News

Kiarra Daniels is accused of speeding, weaving in and out of traffic and slamming into a...
Toledo woman withdraws not guilty plea in relation to fatal car crash
Supreme Court hears case on limits of state courts to intervene in Congressional map drawing
Supreme Court hears case on limits of state courts to intervene in Congressional map drawing
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the annual meeting of the Presidential Council for...
Putin says Ukraine fight is taking longer than expected
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Colorado Springs, Colo., Police Department shared via...
FBI got tip about Colorado nightclub shooting suspect a day before 2021 arrest
Toledo Police said Wednesday that officers have arrested Byron Cleveland, 19, after executing a...
Fugitive arrested on murder charge in death of 10-year-old Toledo girl