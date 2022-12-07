Ohio agencies offering heating assistance, walk-in help events

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio agencies are offering heating assistance and walk-in help events to help Ohioans with their home energy bills.

The Home Energy Assistance Program helps Ohioans at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills.

The Ohio Development Services Agency says Ohioans who are threatened with disconnection, have been disconnected from their utility service, transferring services, establishing new services or at or below 25% fuel may also be eligible for the HEAP Winter Crisis Program.

Lucas County residents can click here to apply online, download a copy of the application or find contact information for a local Energy Assistance Provider. According to ODSA, individuals will need to have copies of the following documents to include with their application:

Most recent utility bills

A list of all household members (including birth dates and Social Security numbers)

Proof of income for the past 30 days for all household members (12 months for certain income types)

Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members

Proof of disability (if applicable)

ODSA says Pathway offers WCP services at the Pathway, Inc. Office located at 505 Hamilton Street in Toledo.

There are multiple ways to schedule and appointment:

Using the 24/7 automated phone line by calling 567-803-0010.

Schedule a same-day appointment on Wednesdays and Thursdays by calling 567-803-0017.

According to ODSA, HEAP benefits are applied to an individual’s energy bill after Jan. 1. If you need immediate assistance with your energy bills, contact Pathway Inc.

ODSA says in an effort to accommodate working households, there will be a Super Tuesday walk-in event on Dec. 13 and Dec. 20 at the Pathway office from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A maximum of 100 customers will be served at the event.

Applications for the HEAP Winter Crisis Program must be received by March 31, 2023. The last day to apply for the regular HEAP benefit is May 31, 2023.

