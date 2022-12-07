Birthday Club
Old Fort High School student arrested after bringing gun to school

On Dec. 6, the Seneca County Sheriff's Office received a call about a student bringing a...
On Dec. 6, the Seneca County Sheriff's Office received a call about a student bringing a handgun to Old Fort High School.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - An Old Fort High School student was arrested after officials say the student brought a gun to school on Tuesday.

On Dec. 6, the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a student bringing a handgun to Old Fort High School located at 7635 N. County Road 51 in Tiffin.

SCSO said once school officials learned the 14-year-old student brought the gun into the school, officials were able to locate the gun and secure it until Deputies arrived. No one was injured during the incident.

According to SCSO, Deputies charged the 14-year-old with Improper Conveyance of a Firearm onto school property and Inducing Panic. The student is currently being held at the Seneca County Juvenile Detention Center until further proceedings.

“We believe this was an isolated incident at this time. Unfortunately our County is not immune from these threatening times,” said Sheriff Stevens. “I would like to commend the school staff in taking immediate action with the initial report of a student bringing the firearm into the school, locating the gun and doing exactly what they are trained to do during these types of incidences by enacting their safety protocols!”

