Secor Road closure to begin in January for bridge replacement

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Part of Secor Road will be closed for a bridge replacement beginning in January.

The City of Toledo says the Secor Road closure, which is from Valleston Pkwy. to Towerview Blvd., will begin on Jan. 3, 2023.

According to the City, the project includes the replacement of the existing bridge, which carries Secor Road over the Ottawa River, and the installation of new approach pavement and sidewalks.

During the closure, there will be a traffic detour from Bancroft Street to University Hills Blvd to Douglas Road to Dorr street. Detour signage will be placed in both directions.

The City says the road closure is expected to last seven months.

You can find a map of the detour below:

Secor Road Closure and Detour (City of Toledo)

