Senate passes bill improving academic performance, workforce training

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - State Senator Bill Reineke, Wednesday, announced the passage of Senate Bill 178 by the Ohio Senate.

The bill will restructure the Department of Education, authorizing the creation of a state cabinet-level agency called the Department of Education and Workforce.

Senate Bill 178 prioritizes improving academic and workforce skills for students, including a focus on career technical education.

“Sending our students through an education process that predominately considers only college readiness has created the crack through which so many students have fallen,” Senator Reineke said. “Schools must focus on helping find a ‘student’s purpose’ to maximize their chance for success and prosperity.”

According to the Ohio Department of Higher Education, the state’s postsecondary attainment is not keeping pace with the needs of businesses, which has resulted in a tremendous talent gap.

Between 2018 and 2028, 75 percent of the state’s job growth will be in occupations requiring at least a postsecondary non-degree credential. In addition, 50 percent will require a bachelor’s degree or higher.

The bill is supported by Governor Mike DeWine’s office. In addition, the idea has received the bipartisan support of both former governors and elected officials.

