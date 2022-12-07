Toledo pastor sentenced to probation following accusation of pulling a gun on his wife

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local pastor was convicted, Tuesday, following accusations of him pulling a gun on his wife.

According to court records, charges against Reverend Charles Ross of New Prospect Baptist Church were amended to an attempt to commit an offense. The initial charges were domestic violence and aggravated menacing.

Ross was sentenced to nine months of probation. In addition, he must complete a batterer’s intervention program.

