Toledo woman withdraws not guilty plea in relation to fatal car crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A Toledo woman on Monday withdrew her previous plea of not guilty in relation to a fatal car crash.

According to court documents, Kiarra Daniels withdrew her previous plea of not guilty and entered a plea of no contest to the lesser offense of aggravated vehicular homicide. Daniels was originally charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.

Daniels was accused of speeding, weaving in and out of traffic, and slamming into Jeanine Lump ,75.

Daniels is slated to return to court on Dec. 19, for sentencing

