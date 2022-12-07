Birthday Club
UTMC department chair under investigation

Nabil Ebraheim
Nabil Ebraheim(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The head of the University of Toledo Medical Center’s orthopedic surgery department has been placed on paid administrative leave, the university said Wednesday.

According to a statement, Dr. Nabil Ebraheim remains employed by The University of Toledo. He was placed on paid administrative effective Dec. 2 pending an investigation.

The statement went on to say that the University will decline further comment on this personnel matter.

