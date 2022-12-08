12/7: Derek’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Cloudy and misty with locally dense fog again possible, lows in the mid to upper 30s with light winds. THURSDAY: A repeat of Wednesday with fog and drizzle possible, highs in the mid-40s. THURSDAY NIGHT: Overcast with lows in the mid-30s. FRIDAY: Cloudy again with a rain/snow mix arriving after noon. It’ll also be breezy with highs around 40. EXTENDED: Rain/snow mix ending later Friday evening, then cloudy but dry on Saturday with highs in the mid-40s. A few rain & snow showers possible again Saturday night into Sunday when it’ll also be breezy with highs in the low 40s. A bit of sun possible Monday, highs near 40. Mostly cloudy again Tuesday with highs in the low 40s. A few showers possible Tuesday evening, then a steadier rain is likely on Wednesday when it’ll also be breezy with highs will be in the mid-40s.

