Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

12/8: Derek’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Freezing fog possible tonight, then rain & snow arrives later Friday.
12/8: Derek's Thursday Noon Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THIS AFTERNOON: Cloudy with highs in the mid-40s. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy but partial clearing is possible, and if that occurs, then some fog could develop. With lows near 30, that could cause freezing fog to be a concern early Friday morning. FRIDAY: The rest of the day will be mostly cloudy and breezy out of the northeast with highs in the low 40s, and some rain will arrive during the afternoon. Rain may mix with snow and possibly fully changeover, especially near and north of the Maumee River. However, any snow that falls is unlikely to stick. FRIDAY NIGHT: Any rain or snow will taper off after midnight, then lows will be in the mid-30s. SATURDAY: Cloudy with highs in the mid-40s. EXTENDED: A few isolated rain and snow showers Saturday night, but any precip will be very light. A few snowflakes or raindrops Sunday morning, then the rest of the day will be cloudy with highs in the low 40s and breezy conditions. A few peeks of sunshine in between the clouds on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low 40s both days. Becoming breezy Tuesday, then windy on Wednesday when periods of rain are likely, along with mild temps in the upper 40s.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nabil Ebraheim
UTMC department chair under investigation
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Amrhein was heading northbound when he drove his 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee off the left side of...
Well-known car dealership owner dies in crash on I-75
Officials have opened an investigation to determine whether a Monroe County K9, Max, attacked a...
Investigators believe Monroe Co. K9 officer attacked deputy’s toddler
Toledo Police said Wednesday that officers have arrested Byron Cleveland, 19, after executing a...
Fugitive arrested on murder charge in death of 10-year-old Toledo girl

Latest News

12/8: Derek's Thursday Noon Forecast
12/8: Derek's Thursday Noon Forecast
Light Rain & Snow Possible Friday and Sunday
December 8th Weather Forecast
December 8th Weather Forecast
December 8th Weather Forecast
12/7: Derek’s Wednesday 11pm Forecast
12/7: Derek's Wednesday 11pm Forecast