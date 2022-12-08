12/8: Derek’s Thursday Noon Forecast

THIS AFTERNOON: Cloudy with highs in the mid-40s. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy but partial clearing is possible, and if that occurs, then some fog could develop. With lows near 30, that could cause freezing fog to be a concern early Friday morning. FRIDAY: The rest of the day will be mostly cloudy and breezy out of the northeast with highs in the low 40s, and some rain will arrive during the afternoon. Rain may mix with snow and possibly fully changeover, especially near and north of the Maumee River. However, any snow that falls is unlikely to stick. FRIDAY NIGHT: Any rain or snow will taper off after midnight, then lows will be in the mid-30s. SATURDAY: Cloudy with highs in the mid-40s. EXTENDED: A few isolated rain and snow showers Saturday night, but any precip will be very light. A few snowflakes or raindrops Sunday morning, then the rest of the day will be cloudy with highs in the low 40s and breezy conditions. A few peeks of sunshine in between the clouds on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low 40s both days. Becoming breezy Tuesday, then windy on Wednesday when periods of rain are likely, along with mild temps in the upper 40s.

