12/8/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog possible, lows in the lower 30s. FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, light rain/snow developing in the afternoon and evening, becoming breezy, highs in the lower 40s. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of a few evening showers, highs in the lower 40s. Rain showers likely Saturday night, lows in the mid 30s. SUNDAY: Rain showers ending early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with highs again in the lower 40s.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.