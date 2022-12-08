Birthday Club
12/8/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

Tracking a rain/snow mix Friday afternoon & evening
By Jay Berschback
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog possible, lows in the lower 30s. FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, light rain/snow developing in the afternoon and evening, becoming breezy, highs in the lower 40s. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of a few evening showers, highs in the lower 40s. Rain showers likely Saturday night, lows in the mid 30s. SUNDAY: Rain showers ending early in the morning, then mostly cloudy with highs again in the lower 40s.

