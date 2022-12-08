Back open, Spaghetti Warehouse addresses last week’s landlord lockout

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After being locked out of their building for four days last week, the Spaghetti Warehouse restaurant is hoping to clear the air about the temporary closure.

According to a press release from the company Thursday, the restaurant was able to re-open last Friday after being closed on November 28 in what they call ‘a surprising Landlord lock out.’

Spaghetti Warehouse said there was active litigation in the matter, which would limit what they can say publicly, but they wanted to put an end to rumors that might have involved failed health inspections, among other reasons.

Since the lockout, the company claims over 1000 people have canceled their reservations and guest counts have decreased by over 50%.

The restaurant employs over 50 people and says it serves 2000 customers per week. I has been open downtown at 42 S Superior St. for 40 years.

