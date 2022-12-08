Birthday Club
December 8th Weather Forecast

Light Rain & Snow Possible Friday and Sunday
By Ross Ellet
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy with steady temperatures in the low to middle 40s today. There is a chance for some clearing overnight tonight. If that happens, temperatures would likely drop into the low 30s with the chance for some patchy freezing fog. Light rain and snow are a good possibility late Friday afternoon into the evening hours. There is another chance of light rain and snow on Sunday. Highs will be in the low 40s Friday through next Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be warmer with rain likely.

