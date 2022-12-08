Dents-4-Kids toy drive set for Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Jim White Toyota is holding a toy drive with a twist.

If you bring a toy worth at least $25 to their dealership at 6123 W. Central on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., you can get a dent removed from your car.

There are some caveats: the dent must be no larger than a credit card, and located on the hood, front fenders, doors or rear quarters.

The vehicle will be examined and approved prior to repair, with the repair value estimated at $149-249.

