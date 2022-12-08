Dietsch Brothers marking 85 years of making chocolates and ice cream in Findlay

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - When you think of Findlay, the name Dietsch Brothers may come to mind. Generations of the family have been making chocolates and ice cream for decades. This week, the business is marking a major milestone.

The business was first started in 1937, so this is its 85th anniversary. In the years since then, the store has gone from a local favorite to being a name known all over the world.

Erika Dietsch-Brokamp worked alongside her grandfather, father and uncles, learning the trade.

“It started with my grandfather and his two brothers,” said Dietsch-Brokamp. “We’ve grown with each generation. We’ve added onto the building and we’re out of space again.”

While people come from all over the region to buy the treats, the candy also makes its way all over the country and around the world.

“Last Saturday, I stood in line at the post office with twenty packages going all over Europe and Asia,” said Dietsch-Brokamp. “People were shipping to places like China and Switzerland. One also went to Australia.”

And there is something for every taste.

“The top selling item is milk chocolate pretzels. We are running the pretzel lines every day,” said Dietsch-Brokamp. “The dark chocolate pretzels are also very popular. People also love the sea salt caramels, and the pecan critters.”

Because of all those choices, every day brings something new for the candy makers.

“Our days are different every day, even though we are always making candy and ice cream, it’s different varieties and flavors,” said Dietsch-Brokamp.

Louise Myers is one of many loyal customers. She’s been shopping here for decades.

“It’s not Christmas without Dietsch Brothers,” said Myers. “We have a big table at home with the good china and the good candy on it, and it has to be Dietsch’s. If it’s not Dietsch’s, we don’t put it out.”

The fact that what they make here is so important to so many people, isn’t lost on the family. Dietsch-Brokamp was overwhelmed after reading the comments on Facebook about the big anniversary.

“It’s amazing to me, everyone’s stories and how we have impacted their lives with something as simple as a piece of chocolate,” said Dietsch-Brokamp.

As you can imagine, this is the busiest time of year for Dietsch Brothers.

