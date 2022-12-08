Birthday Club
Dine in the 419: Fat Pete’s Eatery

By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KANSAS, Ohio (WTVG) - On State Route 12 in Kansas, Ohio, just outside Bettsville, there’s a seasonal shop called Sun-Days. It’s been open for years. This year, the owners remodeled the attached space that was formerly rented for a carryout and opened a year-round restaurant called Fat Pete’s Eatery.

“My dad’s name is Pete and ... he’s fat,” explained owner Courtney French when describing how she came up with the name of Fat Pete’s Eatery. Today, we sampled some of the weekly specials, including steak bites from Friday steak nights, roast beef and mashed potatoes served Sundays, and Carnivore Tots, which are a take on the carnivore tacos from Taco Tuesday. Check out the full menu here: https://www.fatpetesonline.com/

