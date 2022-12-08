Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Football coach shot 10 times while shielding players from gunfire, police say

A football coach in Florida was shot 10 times while trying to protect his young players from a drive-by shooting. (Source: WJXT, family photos, CNN)
By Marilyn Parker
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT) – A football coach in Florida was shot 10 times while trying to protect his young players from a drive-by shooting Saturday night.

He survived with serious injuries, but sadly, a 13-year-old boy died in the shooting.

Police in Jacksonville said the teen was killed moments after leaving a football tryout. In total, five people were in the car: the 13-year-old, the coach, an 11-year-old boy who was seriously injured, a 14-year-old boy who was uninjured, and a 15-year-old boy who was uninjured.

The boy who died was identified as Prince Holland.

Police said the 21-year-old coach, who was driving, tried to shield the players as bullets rang out.

Police are still looking for the person responsible for the drive-by shooting. The coach, who is awake and alert in the hospital, told police he doesn’t know who shot him.

Investigators are working with the surviving teens to try to piece the puzzle together. They are also looking at evidence from the scene, such as shell casings and surveillance video.

Copyright 2022 WJXT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nabil Ebraheim
UTMC department chair under investigation
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Amrhein was heading northbound when he drove his 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee off the left side of...
Well-known car dealership owner dies in crash on I-75
Officials have opened an investigation to determine whether a Monroe County K9, Max, attacked a...
Investigators believe Monroe Co. K9 officer attacked deputy’s toddler
Toledo Police said Wednesday that officers have arrested Byron Cleveland, 19, after executing a...
Fugitive arrested on murder charge in death of 10-year-old Toledo girl

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday the legislation is 'on the right side of history.'
Pelosi gives remarks on 'Respect for Marriage Act' passage
Nipsey Hussle wax figure
What's Trending - Nipsey Hussle wax figure
Kansas police surprised people with $100 bills thanks to a Secret Santa.
‘Spread a little holiday cheer’: Officers hand out $100 bills
How to save during the holiday season
How to save during the holiday season
Kansas police surprised people with $100 bills thanks to a Secret Santa.
'Spread a little holiday cheer': Officers hand out $100 bills to citizens