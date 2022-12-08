Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Gas prices now cheaper than one year ago

There are new signs the U.S. economy might be on the upswing. (CNN, POOL, BROOKINGS INSTITUTE)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Gas prices soared to record levels in 2022, but after all that pain at the pump, fuel is now cheaper than it was a year ago.

According to AAA, the average cost of regular unleaded in the U.S. is now $3.33 a gallon.

This time last year, it was $3.34 a gallon.

The all-time record high came in June, with gas hitting just over $5 a gallon.

Since then, a slowing economy and recession fears have helped pushed down demand, resulting in a sharp drop in prices.

Average prices in the U.S. dropped by 14 cents in the past week and 47 cents in the past month.

Certain factors could push prices back up, including the war in Ukraine and Vladimir Putin’s potential response to Europe’s oil embargo and new price cap.

Also, OPEC could slash production again, and demand from China could rebound faster than expected.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nabil Ebraheim
UTMC department chair under investigation
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Amrhein was heading northbound when he drove his 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee off the left side of...
Well-known car dealership owner dies in crash on I-75
Officials have opened an investigation to determine whether a Monroe County K9, Max, attacked a...
Investigators believe Monroe Co. K9 officer attacked deputy’s toddler
Toledo Police said Wednesday that officers have arrested Byron Cleveland, 19, after executing a...
Fugitive arrested on murder charge in death of 10-year-old Toledo girl

Latest News

Neighbors said they heard gunshots the night the power grid was attacked in North Carolina.
Gunshots heard the night of power grid attacks
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a...
WNBA star Griner freed in swap for Russian arms dealer Bout
Neighbors said they heard gunshots the night the power grid was attacked in North Carolina.
Gunshots heard the night of power grid attacks
Cherelle Griner speaks about her wife's release from Russian prison Thursday from the White...
Brittney Griner's wife expresses relief