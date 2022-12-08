Birthday Club
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal car crash

By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:03 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MONROE, Michigan (WTVG) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s office is investigating a fatal car crash on Wednesday.

Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough reported a fatal traffic crash on S. Custer Road ─ just west of Dixon Road ─ in Rasinville Township.

The crash occurred at 1:53 p.m. A preliminary investigation revealed that Shane Shobey, 27, of Dundee was driving westbound on S. Custer Road when he crossed the center line and left the roadway.

Shobey’s vehicle continued to travel westbound within the south-side ditch. Shobey then drove over a culvert which caused the vehicle to become airborne. The vehicle crashed a second time before coming to rest.

Shobey was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. According to the report, the vehicle’s airbags were deployed during a traffic crash moments prior to the second accident on S. Custer Road.

Shobey was pronounced dead on the scene due to his injuries. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department determined that speed was not a factor. The crash remains under investigation by Lieutenant Brian Francisco, Sergeant Brian Sroka, and Deputy Sheriff Samantha Pitzen of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Uniformed Services Division.

Anyone with information is asked to call 734-240-7756.

