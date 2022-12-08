Birthday Club
Perrysburg Police Division Investigates Theft of Checks

By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Perrysburg Police Division is investigating the theft of checks and the fraudulent cashing of the stolen checks.

The Perrysburg Police Division is working alongside its Federal Law Enforcement to complete its investigations.

Residents who believe that have experienced the following are encouraged to make a report with their local law enforcement agency:

  • A written check that has been fraudulently cashed
  • A written check that has been mailed yet not received by its intended party
  • Anyone who notices suspicious activity around mailboxes

The Perrysburg Police Division encourages residents to remain aware of their surroundings during the holiday season and to monitor their bank and credit accounts for any suspicious activity.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

