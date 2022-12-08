Birthday Club
Red Cross seeking donors ahead of hectic holiday weeks

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The American Red Cross is asking donors to set aside some time to donate blood or platelets before the hectic weeks of the holidays arrive.

According to the Red Cross, there are multiple factors that disrupt the Red Cross’s ability to collect enough blood for patients across the county.

  • Travel: According to a recent study, nearly half of Americans plan to travel over the holidays this year, which may negatively impact the blood supply if fewer people come out to donate.
  • Seasonal illness: The U.S. is seeing a rise in respiratory illnesses like the flu and RSV, which can decrease the availability of healthy donors.
  • Weather: Parts of the country have already seen storms bring several feet of snow this year. Winter weather often leads to hazardous road conditions, canceling blood drives and making it dangerous for donors to venture out to give.

The Red Cross says it’s important for donors, especially type O blood and platelet donors, to give now to ensure hospitals have the blood they need through the end of the year.

To schedule an appointment to give blood, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or click here.

The Red Cross says as a thank you, all who donate blood through Dec. 15 will receive a $10 Amazon Gift Card by email. Those who donate between Dec. 16 and Jan. 2 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross t-shirt while supplies last.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

