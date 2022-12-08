Birthday Club
Toledo man dies in fatal accident on Dorr Street

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man has died after suffering injuries in an accident on Dorr Street Thursday morning.

According to Toledo Police, around 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 8, witnesses saw James Allen Young II, 31, of Toledo, traveling north on Reynolds Road approaching Dorr Street at a high speed. When Young reached the intersection, witnesses say he failed to make the slight curve to the left.

TPD says Young’s vehicle drove off the road, went over the curb and struck one of three steel and concrete poles that were protecting a large wooden utility pole. The vehicle maintained enough speed to strike the wooden utility pole, damaging it.

TPD tells 13abc that Young was extricated from his vehicle and taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Toledo Edison was on the scene to inspect the utility pole.

This is an ongoing investigation.

