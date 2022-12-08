Toledo’s mayor identifies the Bay View Wastewater Treatment Plant as a costly, lengthy project

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s an ominous warning from Toledo’s mayor: Updates to the wastewater treatment plant will cost taxpayers “hundreds of millions of dollars over the course of years.”

Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz revealed that stark prediction during on Facebook live during his budget proposal for 2023. He said upgrades to the Collins Park Water Treatment Plant cleaned up the tap water in Toledo. Those upgrades cost more than a half billion dollars over 20 years.

Now, the mayor says, the Bay View Wastewater Treatment Plant will likely need a similar amount of funding over a lengthy period of time. In 2023, however, he is asking for $5M of the budget to be allocated toward the plant.

“The bad news is we have another plant, a second plant, the Bay View Wastewater Treatment Plant, the Water Reclamation Plant. Yes, it is true that we put $5M in this budget to upgrade that plant, but that is a pebble in the sand of the Sahara Desert of the work that needs to be done in that plant. Because now we probably face 20 years of improvements at the Bay View p lant that are real, that cities face from time to time. And we’re not talking about a $5M cost. We’re looking at, you know, again hundreds of millions of dollars over the course of years,” said Mayor Kapszukiewicz.

You can watch his full 2023 budget proposal by clicking here.

