12/9: Derek’s Friday Noon Forecast

THIS AFTERNOON: Rain/snow mix arriving after 3pm, and a coating of snow is possible NW of Toledo. Also breezy with highs in the low 40s near Toledo, only in the 30s to the NW. TONIGHT: Rain and snow ends by midnight, then cloudy overnight with lighter winds and lows in the mid-30s. SATURDAY: Cloudy and quiet with highs in the mid-40s. EXTENDED: A stray shower is possible Saturday night into Sunday, but most of the time it’ll be dry and cloudy. Highs Sunday again in the mid-40s. Mostly cloudy Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low 40s. Becoming breezy later on Tuesday and then getting windy Wednesday with gusts up to 40 mph possible. There will also be periods of rain Wednesday with highs in the mid-40s. Winds get lighter Thursday, but rain will change to snow as temperatures fall throughout the day.

