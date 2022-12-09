Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Authorities: No evidence of serial killer activity despite daughter’s claims

Iowa law enforcement were at a residence in Fremont County on Wednesday.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - The Iowa Department of Public Safety said Thursday an exhaustive search of a property near Bartlett has turned up no evidence of a serial killer.

WOWT reports IDPS said in a news release that state, local, and federal law enforcement had been assisting in the investigation there for the past three days of an area where a woman claimed her father, now deceased, had buried at least 50 women he killed decades ago.

“Authorities brought in an array of experts representing several disciplines and significant assets to excavate, collect and examine soil samples from a site identified by a reporting party,” the release states. “After exhaustive efforts, no evidence or other items of concern were recovered.”

The investigation has made national headlines.

During the initial investigation in October, the Fremont County sheriff said a cadaver dog picked up a scent of human remains, but didn’t bring back any credible evidence to prove the daughter’s story.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office has been working with the FBI and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation as well as the Paige County Sheriff’s Office out of Clarinda to look into the matter. Iowa State Patrol told WOWT they were assisting the sheriff’s office as well.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. via WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nabil Ebraheim
UTMC department chair under investigation
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Amrhein was heading northbound when he drove his 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee off the left side of...
Well-known car dealership owner dies in crash on I-75
The Spaghetti Warehouse in Toledo had to close for four days after being locked out by their...
Back open, Spaghetti Warehouse addresses last week’s landlord lockout
TPD tells 13abc that Young was extricated from his vehicle and taken to an area hospital where...
Toledo man identified in fatal accident on Dorr Street

Latest News

Marengo plant fire.
Explosion, fire devastates Marengo plant, hurting at least 10
The Toledo Police Department responded to a call for a person shot in the 400 block of Platt St.
One man in critical condition following a shooting Thursday evening
Visitors hug at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a gay nightclub...
Earlier case against gay bar shooter dropped for lack of cooperation
A lawsuit filed in Clark County District Court accuses Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter of...
Lawsuit accuses Backstreet Boy Nick Carter of raping teen girl
Paulding County Sheriff's Office logo
Paulding County Sheriff’s Office investigates double homicide