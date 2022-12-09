December 9th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cloudy today with rain and snow likely after 3pm. While most of the area will not get any sticking snow, areas northwest of Toledo could get a coating to a half inch of snowfall. Precipitation will end tonight with a low in the middle 30s. Highs will be in the low 40s with clouds Saturday through the middle of next week. There is just a 20% chance of a sprinkle or flurry on Sunday. Rain is likely next Wednesday. Rain is expected to switch over to snow on Thursday with falling temperatures. Next weekend is expected to be much colder with highs near or below freezing.

