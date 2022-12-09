Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Elton John announces he’s quitting Twitter

FILE - Elton John unveils Saks Fifth Avenue's holiday windows and light show in association...
FILE - Elton John unveils Saks Fifth Avenue's holiday windows and light show in association with The Elton John AIDS Foundation's Rocket Fund on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in New York.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Legendary singer Elton John is saying goodbye to the blue bird.

The 75-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer announced Friday he’s quitting Twitter.

John told his 1.1 million Twitter followers: “All my life I’ve tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world.”

He added that Twitter’s recent change in policy will allow misinformation to “flourish unchecked.”

John’s departure from Twitter follows Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media platform.

Musk has made a number of controversial changes to the platform since buying it for $44 billion in October.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Spaghetti Warehouse in Toledo had to close for four days after being locked out by their...
Back open, Spaghetti Warehouse addresses last week’s landlord lockout
TPD tells 13abc that Young was extricated from his vehicle and taken to an area hospital where...
Toledo man identified in fatal accident on Dorr Street
Amrhein was heading northbound when he drove his 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee off the left side of...
Well-known car dealership owner dies in crash on I-75
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Las Vegas police said a woman shot and killed a man who attempted to carjack her.
Woman shoots, kills alleged carjacking suspect with his own gun, police say

Latest News

JPSO: Uber driver stabbed to death at Harvey hotel
JPSO: Uber driver stabbed to death at Harvey hotel
The chase started on I-80 in Growton Township on Erie County and ended in I-475 and US-23 in...
Man arrested accused of leading troopers on high-speed chase, crashing into cars
Lucas County Care & Control is hosting their third annual Presents for Pups and are asking for...
LC4 seeking donations for third annual Presents for Pups
12/9/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
12/9/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Every year for the past 30, the hospital and family center bring in gifts for families in need.
Saint Charles and the East Toledo Family Center team up for 30th year.