LC4, Best Friends Animal Society offering free adoptions

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County Canine Care & Control is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society to offer free adoptions during their National Adoption Weekend.

National Adoption Weekend is Dec. 9 through Dec. 11.

LC4 says during this weekend, Best Friends Animal Society will cover the full cost of the adoption fee, which includes a behaviorally and medically evaluated dog that has had its initial vaccines, heartworm testing, deworming, spay/neuter surgery and microchip. The only cost will be the purchase of a 2023 license which is $25.

If you have a dog and are looking to adopt another, LC4 suggests bringing in your dog for a meet and greet. Families planning on adopting are also encouraged to bring their children to the shelter to meet the dog.

LC4 says all dogs available for adoption can be found on the Canine Care & Control Facebook page or by clicking here.

LC4 is open for adoptions from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekends.

