Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

LC4, Best Friends Animal Society offering free adoptions

LC4 says during National Adoption Weekend, Best Friends Animal Society will cover the full cost...
LC4 says during National Adoption Weekend, Best Friends Animal Society will cover the full cost of the adoption fee.(wtvg)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County Canine Care & Control is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society to offer free adoptions during their National Adoption Weekend.

National Adoption Weekend is Dec. 9 through Dec. 11.

LC4 says during this weekend, Best Friends Animal Society will cover the full cost of the adoption fee, which includes a behaviorally and medically evaluated dog that has had its initial vaccines, heartworm testing, deworming, spay/neuter surgery and microchip. The only cost will be the purchase of a 2023 license which is $25.

If you have a dog and are looking to adopt another, LC4 suggests bringing in your dog for a meet and greet. Families planning on adopting are also encouraged to bring their children to the shelter to meet the dog.

LC4 says all dogs available for adoption can be found on the Canine Care & Control Facebook page or by clicking here.

LC4 is open for adoptions from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekends.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Spaghetti Warehouse in Toledo had to close for four days after being locked out by their...
Back open, Spaghetti Warehouse addresses last week’s landlord lockout
TPD tells 13abc that Young was extricated from his vehicle and taken to an area hospital where...
Toledo man identified in fatal accident on Dorr Street
Amrhein was heading northbound when he drove his 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee off the left side of...
Well-known car dealership owner dies in crash on I-75
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Las Vegas police said a woman shot and killed a man who attempted to carjack her.
Woman shoots, kills alleged carjacking suspect with his own gun, police say

Latest News

Every year for the past 30, the hospital and family center bring in gifts for families in need.
Saint Charles and the East Toledo Family Center team up for 30th year.
Officers help kids pick out presents at 12 Kids of Christmas
- clipped version
Pictures of the Week! Dec. 9, 2022
Pictures of the Week! Dec. 9, 2022
Energy efficiency is important to the leaders at the University of Findlay, and now, they've...
University of Findlay partners with Barnes & Noble College