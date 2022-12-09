Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

LC4 seeking donations for third annual Presents for Pups

Lucas County Care & Control is hosting their third annual Presents for Pups and are asking for...
Lucas County Care & Control is hosting their third annual Presents for Pups and are asking for donations from the community.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County Care & Control is hosting their third annual Presents for Pups and are asking for donations from the community.

LC4 says you can help make a homeless dog’s holiday season a little merrier by creating a care package of dog friendly items and dropping it off at LC4 on Dec. 18 between 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. You will also get to choose the dog that receives your donation.

According to LC4, the dogs will open some of their gifts during a series of Facebook live posts on Christmas Day.

A donation wish list can be found by clicking here.

If you would like to purchase items elsewhere and have them delivered, you can send them to the Canine Care Center at 410 South Erie St., Toledo Ohio 43460.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Spaghetti Warehouse in Toledo had to close for four days after being locked out by their...
Back open, Spaghetti Warehouse addresses last week’s landlord lockout
TPD tells 13abc that Young was extricated from his vehicle and taken to an area hospital where...
Toledo man identified in fatal accident on Dorr Street
Amrhein was heading northbound when he drove his 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee off the left side of...
Well-known car dealership owner dies in crash on I-75
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Las Vegas police said a woman shot and killed a man who attempted to carjack her.
Woman shoots, kills alleged carjacking suspect with his own gun, police say

Latest News

The chase started on I-80 in Growton Township on Erie County and ended in I-475 and US-23 in...
Man arrested accused of leading troopers on high-speed chase, crashing into cars
12/9/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
12/9/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Every year for the past 30, the hospital and family center bring in gifts for families in need.
Saint Charles and the East Toledo Family Center team up for 30th year.
Officers help kids pick out presents at 12 Kids of Christmas
- clipped version