LC4 seeking donations for third annual Presents for Pups

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County Care & Control is hosting their third annual Presents for Pups and are asking for donations from the community.

LC4 says you can help make a homeless dog’s holiday season a little merrier by creating a care package of dog friendly items and dropping it off at LC4 on Dec. 18 between 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. You will also get to choose the dog that receives your donation.

According to LC4, the dogs will open some of their gifts during a series of Facebook live posts on Christmas Day.

A donation wish list can be found by clicking here.

If you would like to purchase items elsewhere and have them delivered, you can send them to the Canine Care Center at 410 South Erie St., Toledo Ohio 43460.

