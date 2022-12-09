Birthday Club
Man charged for murder in 2021 Clyde shooting acquitted of most serious charges

According to court records, a jury found Howard guilty on only one on the six charges he was facing.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man who was facing multiple charges, including murder, in a 2021 shooting in Clyde was acquitted Thursday of his most serious charges.

Jermaine Howard, 24, appeared in court on Dec. 8 facing charges of aggravated murder, murder, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation and three counts of felonious assault.

According to court records, a jury found Howard guilty on only one on the six charges he was facing, which was improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation. A jury acquitted Howard of the remaining five charges.

On Oct. 21, 2021, three people, including suspects Howard and Deondre Strange, were injured when officers responded to a call of shots fired at the Laurel Hurst apartment complex on East Commerce Drive. Strange and Howard were inside a Ford Explorer that had overturned.

When police arrived, they located Joshlyn Bridges, 31, inside an apartment. Bridges had serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Court records say Howard is scheduled to appear back in court on Jan. 31 at 9 a.m. for sentencing. Strange is set to begin his trial on Feb, 7.

Jermaine Howard
Jermaine Howard(Sandusky County Jail)

