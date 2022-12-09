Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

More breast cancer patients can choose smaller surgery

This photo shows a woman getting a mammogram. Many women with two or three breast tumors can...
This photo shows a woman getting a mammogram. Many women with two or three breast tumors can get by with lumpectomy surgery instead of having their whole breast removed, a new study suggests.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Many women with two or three breast tumors can get by with lumpectomy surgery instead of having their whole breast removed, a new study suggests.

In recent years, more patients with multiple tumors have been identified, a result of more sensitive imaging techniques that can reveal tiny, once-hidden cancers. That means more patients are being diagnosed with multiple cancer sites in the same breast.

In the past, doctors would say these women needed mastectomies. Researchers wanted to know: Was this dogma still true?

They followed nearly 200 women with two or three tumors in one breast who had lumpectomies followed by radiation. The patients ranged in age from 40 to 87. To take part in the study, their tumors had to be less than 5 centimeters and separated by 2 to 3 centimeters of normal breast tissue.

After five years, just 3% saw cancer come back, similar to rates from previous lumpectomy studies in patients with only one tumor. The study, supported by the National Institutes of Health, was being discussed Friday at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.

“This study caught my attention very quickly,” said Dr. John Kiluk, a surgeon at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida, who was not involved in the research. “It is definitely a step forward for our field.”

Lumpectomy’s advantages include quicker recovery and, often, better cosmetic results.

No surgery guidelines existed for these patients, but some doctors already were offering lumpectomy as a choice, said Dr. Judy Boughey of Mayo Clinic, who led the research.

“This will make them more comfortable with that approach,” Boughey said. “And I think it will also make patients ask their surgeon, ‘OK, I have two sites of disease. Do I have to have a mastectomy? Or can you give me breast conservation?’”

The study did not randomly assign patients to lumpectomy or mastectomy. That would have yielded better data, but it would be nearly impossible to find women willing to be randomly assigned, Boughey said, making such an experiment impractical.

In the study, the women who had an MRI before surgery did the best, suggesting MRI scans may help surgeons be more thorough at removing cancer.

The study is part of a larger research movement aimed at avoiding overtreatment and unnecessary side effects by “right-sizing” cancer care, Boughey said.

“Do we have to throw the kitchen sink at everyone?” she asked. “Which patients need every single option that we have available and which will do just as well without having the kitchen sink thrown at them? Every single treatment has some kind of side effects.”

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Spaghetti Warehouse in Toledo had to close for four days after being locked out by their...
Back open, Spaghetti Warehouse addresses last week’s landlord lockout
TPD tells 13abc that Young was extricated from his vehicle and taken to an area hospital where...
Toledo man identified in fatal accident on Dorr Street
Amrhein was heading northbound when he drove his 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee off the left side of...
Well-known car dealership owner dies in crash on I-75
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Las Vegas police said a woman shot and killed a man who attempted to carjack her.
Woman shoots, kills alleged carjacking suspect with his own gun, police say

Latest News

Tail wagging, Gunner was so excited to see his handler he jumped into his arms for a big hug.
Heartfelt reunion: Missing K-9 bloodhound reunited with its handler
A mayor in Iowa is getting pushback after posing partially nude in a calendar for charity....
Mayor in Iowa poses partially nude for calendar
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., flanked by Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., left, and Sen. Susan...
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema switches from Democratic to independent
FILE - J. Alexander Kueng and two other former Minneapolis officers were convicted of federal...
Officer who kneeled on George Floyd’s back faces sentencing