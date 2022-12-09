Birthday Club
Ohio Department of Agriculture issues eggnog recall

Ohio Department of Agriculture issues voluntary eggnog recall
Ohio Department of Agriculture issues voluntary eggnog recall
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:52 PM EST
WOOSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Agriculture issued a recall of eggnog products on Friday.

The recall, coming from products from Hartzler Family Dairy, is due to concerns of undeclared allergens in its quart-sized eggnog products, according to a company press release.

Officials confirmed the impacted products have sell-by dates of Dec. 15 and Dec. 25. The faulty products had labeling defects and did not include the list of ingredients in the products.

Officials also said the products should have a sticker on the cap of the product.

There have been no reports of anybody getting sick from the eggnog, the release said.

Officials have asked anyone with the recalled products to return them to the point of purchase.

