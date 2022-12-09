Ohio Secretary of State certifies results for 2022 general election

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Secretary of State Frank LeRose on Friday certified the results for the 2022 general election.

4,201,368 ballots were cast in the Nov. 8 election, which was the second most ever for a gubernatorial election year, according to a press release from LaRose.

The certification includes victories for Gov. Mike DeWine and U.S. Senator J.D. Vance, who was backed by former President Donald Trump.

LaRose said he expects to continue seeing high accuracy rates in ballots from across the state in a comment.

Yet again, the bipartisan teams of election professionals in all 88 counties delivered another inclusive and secure election for the people of Ohio. As county boards across the state to continue to conduct their post-election audits of the results, I expect we’ll once again soon see the same high accuracy rates in the results that Ohio voters have come to expect, and that help further instill voter confidence in both the process and the outcomes. The officials who make up our county boards of elections are among the most hard-working, diligent, and disciplined public officials in the nation, and I am grateful for their continued extraordinary service to our state and our democracy.

The certified results of the 2022 general election can be viewed in full below:

