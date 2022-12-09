Ohio Turnpike announces winners of Name-a-Snowplow contest
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Turnpike has announced the winners of the second annual Name-a-Snowplow contest.
According to the Ohio Turnpike, the eight winners are:
- Ctrl-Salt-Delete (submitted by Nicole G.)
- Blizzard Wizard (submitted by Jacqueline F.)
- Plow Chicka Plow Wow (submitted by Joshua.)
- You’re Killin’ Me Squalls (submitted by Linda V.)
- The Big LePlowski (submitted by Matthew S.)
- The Blizzard of Oz (submitted by Annette B.)
- Ohio Thaw Enforcement (submitted by Jonathan H.)
- Clearopathtra (submitted by Samantha S.)
Each winner receives a $100 cash gift card. According to Ohio Turnpike, there were more than 5,500 snowplow names submitted this year.
Ohio Turnpike says a snowplow truck will be named at each of the Ohio Turnpike’s eight maintenance buildings along the 241-mile toll road. These building are located in Kunkle, Swanton, Elmore, Castalia, Amherst, Boston, Hiram and Canfield.
