Ohio Turnpike announces winners of Name-a-Snowplow contest

According to Ohio Turnpike, there were more than 5,500 snowplow names submitted this year.
According to Ohio Turnpike, there were more than 5,500 snowplow names submitted this year.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Turnpike has announced the winners of the second annual Name-a-Snowplow contest.

According to the Ohio Turnpike, the eight winners are:

  • Ctrl-Salt-Delete (submitted by Nicole G.)
  • Blizzard Wizard (submitted by Jacqueline F.)
  • Plow Chicka Plow Wow (submitted by Joshua.)
  • You’re Killin’ Me Squalls (submitted by Linda V.)
  • The Big LePlowski (submitted by Matthew S.)
  • The Blizzard of Oz (submitted by Annette B.)
  • Ohio Thaw Enforcement (submitted by Jonathan H.)
  • Clearopathtra (submitted by Samantha S.)

Each winner receives a $100 cash gift card. According to Ohio Turnpike, there were more than 5,500 snowplow names submitted this year.

Ohio Turnpike says a snowplow truck will be named at each of the Ohio Turnpike’s eight maintenance buildings along the 241-mile toll road. These building are located in Kunkle, Swanton, Elmore, Castalia, Amherst, Boston, Hiram and Canfield.

