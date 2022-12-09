Birthday Club
One man in critical condition following a shooting Thursday evening

The Toledo Police Department responded to a call for a person shot in the 400 block of Platt St.
The Toledo Police Department responded to a call for a person shot in the 400 block of Platt St.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:30 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is in critical condition following a shooting on Thursday evening.

The Toledo Police Department responded to a call for a person shot in the 400 block of Platt St. around 8:30 p.m.

According to TPD, upon arrival, a man was found shot. The victim was transported to an area hospital and is currently in critical condition.

TPD continues to investigate the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

