One man in critical condition following a shooting Thursday evening

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is in critical condition following a shooting on Thursday evening.

The Toledo Police Department responded to a call for a person shot in the 400 block of Platt St. around 8:30 p.m.

According to TPD, upon arrival, a man was found shot. The victim was transported to an area hospital and is currently in critical condition.

TPD continues to investigate the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

