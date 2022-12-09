Owner of “Even Keel Exotics” speaks out about 70 Animal Welfare Act violations

TEMPERANCE, MI (WTVG) - The exotic animal farm, Even Keel Exotics, is licensed by the USDA to breed and sell different types of exotic pets. The owner of the place, Zachery Keeler, tells 13abc that they sometimes let the public in to engage with certain animals, but the farm is mostly used for holding animals that will eventually be placed in a zoo exhibit.

The USDA has recorded 70 reports of Animal Welfare Act violations at Even Keel Exotics from 35 investigations dating back to 2014, according to documents obtained by 13abc.

”The big misconception is that when people go on our Facebook page or our website there’s just a list of a whole bunch of different exotics,” said Keeler. “Some stuff like the hedgehogs, which are really fun, family friendly pets, those we do offer to the general public, but a lot of times with some of these bigger animals and our bigger cats and stuff, those are specifically brought here to go to the next zoo.”

Some people have been trying to close down the business for a while now, with petitions dating back to 2011.

Petition from 2011 (WTVG)

“The industry in general can be a controversial one,” Keeler said. “Half of your viewers are going to see this segment and they’re just going to want to come out here and enjoy everything we have to offer. The other half are going to believe that no one should own these animals and they shouldn’t even be in captivity even on a zoo level.”

USDA inspection reports cite several Animal Welfare Act (AWA) violations over the years, including repeatedly finding animals without access to clean drinking water, animals living in unsafe and unsanitary living conditions, and failing to provide injured animals acceptable veterinary care.

“When the USDA comes out, they come out a few times a year and they’re only seeing a small snapshot of how you operate. For example I have a write-up where a fox was thirsty and there was no-drinking water in the enclosure at the time. The full story of it is, our animals get fresh water twice a day. So, an employee had gone through and dumped all the dirty water, removed the buckets for sterilizing and cleaning them, then they’re going to refill them and put them back in,” said Keeler.

On August 3rd, 2018, Keeler was cited by the USDA for the “handling of animals.”

The citation referenced an incident that occurred when a child visited the farm and was bitten by one of the exotic animals.

“Handling of all animals shall be done as expeditiously and carefully as possible in a manner that does not cause trauma, overheating, excessive cooling, behavioral stress, physical harm, or unnecessary discomfort,” the report read. “The licensee must handle all animals as carefully as possible so as to never let this happen again.”

13abc also asked Keeler about the escaped wallaby that was running free in Bedford Township early November. Keeler says that wallaby did not belong to Even Keel Exotics.

The following video is unedited footage from 13abc’s visit to Even Keel Exotics.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.